4 stories in the news today, March 27

Four stories in the news for Monday, March 27:

———

NEW STUDY FINDS ONE CHILD OR YOUTH INJURED BY FIREARMS EVERY DAY IN ONTARIO

A study released today suggests firearms either kill or injure a child or youth almost every day in Ontario. Researchers analyzed hospital records to determine which groups of young people are most at risk for gun-related accidents or violent assault. The study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found there are 355 firearm injuries an average each year among children and youth, about one quarter of which resulted in death.

———

ADVOCACY GROUP IN COURT OVER DAM COLLAPSE

An advocacy group will be back in B.C. court today, pursuing private prosecution against the province and a mining company over the collapse of the Mount Polley tailings dam. MiningWatch Canada alleges that the province and Mount Polley Mining Corp. violated the Fisheries Act when a tailings pond collapsed at the copper and gold mine in August 2014. The group says the collapse caused serious harm to fish and the environment, though the allegations haven't been proven in court.

———

NAVDEEP BAINS HOPES BUDGET WILL HELP WOO FOREIGN BRAINS

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains is headed to Michigan this week, and he says the new budget will help him recruit foreign talent. Bains says the budget — which contained commitments in areas such as stem-cell research and quantum computing — gives him even more to offer high-performing workers, scientists and scholars.

———

RAPTORS TO PLAY MAGIC FOR FIRST TIME SINCE TRADE

The Toronto Raptors will host the Orlando Magic tonight in their first meeting since Toronto acquired one of Orlando's players last month. The Raptors reeled in power forward Serge Ibaka in the lead-up to the NBA trade deadline.