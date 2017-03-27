Foul play not suspected after Mount Allison student, 20, found dead

SACKVILLE, N.B. — Mount Allison University is offering counselling services following the death of a first-year student over the weekend.

Flags remained at half staff Monday morning at the school in Sackville, New Brunswick, and a statement from the vice-president of international and student affairs says they have been in contact with the student's family to extend condolences.

RCMP officers were called to a railway bridge in Sackville over the weekend, after the body of a 20-year-old man was found.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.