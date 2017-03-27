Parole board denies release to man who kidnapped girl from Calgary mall

Calgary radio station CHQR says it has learned that sex offender John Francis Dionne will be staying behind bars for at least another couple of years.

The Parole Board of Canada has ordered his continued detention, as he serves out his sentence for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl from Calgary's Deerfoot Mall in February 2011.

Dionne posed as a police officer when he took the girl, saying he was arresting her for shoplifting and that he needed to ask her some questions.

They drove north and were pulled over by an RCMP officer for speeding.

But the girl had not been reported missing yet and she had been told by Dionne not to say anything during the traffic stop, which ended with him receiving a speeding ticket.

He later dropped the girl off at a restaurant in Airdrie, Alta., but not before he kissed her on the cheek and lips.

In September 2012, Dionne was sentenced to nine years behind bars and was deemed a “dangerous offender," meaning he would be subject to 10 years of probationary supervision once he is released.

In documents obtained by CHQR, the parole board said tests show Dionne’s “imminent risk of violence toward a partner and other is deemed to be moderate,” while his risk for sexual recidivism is in the high range.

“Of note is file information that while there is no formal diagnosis of pedophilia, such cannot be ruled out,” the decision read. “Your behaviours, current and past, are indicative of a deviant sexual interest.”

Another hearing isn’t expected until February 2019, while the official end of his sentence is scheduled for February 24, 2020.