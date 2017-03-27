Tory leadership hopefuls solicit support as membership deadline looms

OTTAWA — The deadline for Conservative leadership hopefuls to sign up new party members is looming, which has some candidates chasing headlines in order to drum up last-minute support.

In one email blast today, Kevin O'Leary suggests using the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to prevent people from making refugee claims if they enter Canada illegally from the United States.

On the weekend, Steven Blaney sent out an eyebrow-raising fundraising email denouncing alleged anti-Semitic remarks by some Muslim leaders.

And Pierre Lemieux reinforced his opposition to legalizing marijuana amid news that the Trudeau Liberals would introduce legislation this spring to legalize pot by July 2018.

Others, including Maxime Bernier, are taking a more straightforward approach, touting the support they have already and encouraging those yet to sign up to do so before the deadline.

Tuesday is the last day Canadians can become a Conservative party member in order to choose from among the 14 candidates running to become leader.