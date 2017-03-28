Careless driving charge laid after pig truck crash near Kitchener: police
KITCHENER, Ont. — Waterloo regional police say the driver of a truck that flipped on its side, injuring many of the more than 200 pigs it was transporting, has been charged.
Police say they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just west of Kitchener, Ont., in Wilmot Township,
They say the livestock transport truck tipped onto its side while making a left turn.
Fifty-four injured pigs had to be euthanized.
Police say the truck sustained extensive damage, but the 24-year-old man charged with careless driving was not injured.