CEO of International Air Transport Association criticizes electronics device ban

MONTREAL — The head of the International Air Transport Association says it's difficult to understand how banning electronic devices in carry-on baggage on flights will improve security.

In a prepared text of a speech Tuesday, IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac called on governments to work with the transport industry to ensure passengers aren't separated from their laptops, tablets and other devices.

The U.S. and Britain have prohibited electronic devices of certain sizes from cabins in flights originating from some countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the federal government is studying the bans.