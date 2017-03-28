Charges laid after police, civilian vehicles, involved in Alberta smash-up

RED DEER, Alta. — A charge of assaulting a police officer has been laid against a 23-year-old man who is accused of colliding with a police cruiser and two civilian vehicles in a central Alberta parking lot while trying to flee in a stolen truck.

The RCMP says officers in Red Deer spotted a black Ford Ranger on Monday morning that had been reported stolen the previous day.

As they approached, the driver allegedly backed into a cruiser several times in an attempt to flee.

Two civilians in the area at the time helped police by boxing in the suspect with their own trucks, but both vehicles were damaged as a result.

The Ranger driver and a female passenger fled on foot, but a man was quickly tracked down by a police dog and arrested in a residential yard.