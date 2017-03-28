Coast Guard to offload seized cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says Canadian ships were involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over a 26-day period.

The agency plans a 10 a.m. news conference at Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons (14.51 metric tons) of cocaine.

The drugs have a wholesale value of US$420 million.

In a news release, the agency says the drugs were seized along Central and South America by Coast Guard and Canadian ships sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team.