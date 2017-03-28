Coast Guard to offload seized cocaine at Port Everglades
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says Canadian ships were involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over a 26-day period.
The agency plans a 10 a.m. news conference at Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons (14.51 metric tons) of cocaine.
The drugs have a wholesale value of US$420 million.
In a news release, the agency says the drugs were seized along Central and South America by Coast Guard and Canadian ships sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team.
It consisted of 17 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions.
