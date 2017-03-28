Consortium behind new Champlain Bridge suing feds for $124 million

MONTREAL — The consortium behind the construction of the new Champlain Bridge has filed a $124 million lawsuit against the federal government and warns the new bridge might be delayed.

Signature on the Saint-Lawrence says in documents filed today that only after signing an agreement was it was informed of weight restrictions on the old Champlain Bridge and restricted access to provincial roads in and around the construction site.

The lawsuit says the rules have meant finding alternate transportation for pre-cast concrete and other structural elements which have resulted in scheduling delays and substantial cost overruns.

The new Champlain Bridge, with a price tag of $4.23 billion, is slated to be ready as of December 2018.

But the consortium suggests in its filing the delays in getting important pieces to the site could mean delays in construction, and says they shouldn't be held liable.

Last July, federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi told reporters in Montreal the construction work was on schedule and on budget.