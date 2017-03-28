Couple plead guilty in temporary foreign workers case in Red Deer

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta couple have pleaded guilty in a case involving foreign workers.

In June 2014, Alberta Employment Standards called RCMP to look into the alleged abuse of eight temporary foreign workers who were employees at the Econo Lodge in Gasoline Alley.

Varinder Sidhu, now 51, and Ravinder Sidhu, now 48, were charged in April 2015 with human trafficking under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Varinder Sidhu pleaded guilty on Monday in Red Deer court to failing to keep proper employment records, while Ravinder Sidhu admitted to using false or misleading information to bring in immigrant workers.

They will be sentenced May 11.

The couple was previously ordered to pay more than $83,000 in unpaid wages to seven temporary foreign workers who were employed at the Econo Lodge, Holiday Liquor Store, and Winks convenience store, all in Gasoline Alley.