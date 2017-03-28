Girl, 17, charged in knifepoint robbery of Peterborough, Ont., convenience store

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Police say a 17-year-old girl is charged following a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store.

They say a female entered a Peterborough, Ont., convenience store last evening allegedly brandishing a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Investigators say the employee handed over some money and cigarettes and the suspect fled the store.

They say officers located her a few hours later at a home in Peterborough.