Girl, 17, charged in knifepoint robbery of Peterborough, Ont., convenience store
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Police say a 17-year-old girl is charged following a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store.
They say a female entered a Peterborough, Ont., convenience store last evening allegedly brandishing a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.
Investigators say the employee handed over some money and cigarettes and the suspect fled the store.
They say officers located her a few hours later at a home in Peterborough.
The girl was to appear in court Tuesday facing a charge of robbery with a weapon.