Highlights of Quebec's 2017-18 budget

QUEBEC — Finance Minister Carlos Leitao tabled Quebec's 2017-18 budget on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:

— Projected surplus of $2.5 billion on total revenue of $106.3 billion; the money will go to debt reduction.

— Estimated gross debt of $210.8 billion as of March 31, 2018. That represents 52 per cent of gross domestic product, down from the projected 52.7 per cent as of March 31, 2017.

— Expected economic growth of 1.7 per cent in 2017 and 1.6 per cent in 2018.

— Elimination retroactive to 2016 of a health contribution for low and middle-class taxpayers.

— Increase in the basic personal tax exemption, resulting in an additional $55 for taxpayers.

— Hike of $2.4 billion to $91.1 billion for the province's 2017-27 infrastructure budget.