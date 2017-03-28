How only building half a house could help solve affordable housing

Forget giving it 110 per cent — when it comes to affordable housing 50 per cent can get the job done. Build half a house. That’s Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena’s plan to tackle the global housing shortage. Dubbed “incrementality,” the plan has earned Aravena international acclaim. Metro asked Michael McClelland, founding partner of Toronto’s ERA Architects, if Canada could import the idea.



Some guidance required

The half houses, already built in Mexico and Chile, feature a full frame and a line down the middle. One half features a fully-functioning home while the other is empty space the new owners can fill as they wish. The design cuts costs for governments providing housing, and creates a pride of ownership for residents.



The right tenant

There is nothing inherent in the plan that would stop Canadians from trying it, says McClelland, but it could be more suitable for particular tenants. He envisions affordable live-work spaces for artists, with the housing completed by the pros and the workspace handed over to the artists.