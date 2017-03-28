How to build 'happy cities' in Canada

For urbanist author Charles Montgomery the overriding goal of city planning is clear: we should plan cities that make people happy.

Montgomery, the author of the 2013 book Happy City, had this revelation when he learned about Enrique Penalosa, the former mayor of Bogota. Penalosa dedicated himself not to increasing the Colombian capital’s GDP or reducing crime, but to any measure that would increase happiness.

Canada performs fairly well on the World Happiness Report issued by the United Nations — earlier this month, we ranked seventh of 154 countries — but it’s also the lowest we’ve ever ranked on the annual report.

We spoke with Montgomery to get his tips for building happy cities.

Experiment

Montgomery says that cities should experiment with new ideas, and measure what works. “The city is a laboratory,” he told Metro. To design for happiness, which is a relatively new concept, that means the willingness to try new things.

Understand what makes happiness

Some of the metrics behind happiness, like GDP per capita and life expectancy, are predictable. But others aren’t as obvious, including generosity, trust and the freedom to make life choices. Montgomery says these elements are critical to building a happy city, and the greatest contributor to unhappiness is low social trust.

People want to live in happy cities

If you ask people where they would like to live, there’s a good chance they’ll describe a happy city. That means places where there’s the freedom to walk to work or shop, spaces to interact with neighbours, and be close to nature.

Authentic spaces

Montgomery says the best public spaces for happiness are non-corporate sites where people feel comfortable. He cites a Portland, Oregon neighbourhood that took the initiative to transform a local intersection into a public piazza. “There was a blast radius of happiness around there,” he says.

Power to the People