Newfoundland and Labrador throne speech to set course through fiscal mess

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A throne speech today will set a course to guide Newfoundland and Labrador through a historic fiscal mess.

The province is facing an estimated deficit of almost $1.6 billion even after last year's unpopular budget of tax and fee hikes.

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett has signalled she hopes to get the deficit down to about $800 million in the next fiscal year.

That has left many government workers fearing for their jobs and raised speculation about spending cuts.

Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan will read the throne speech today at the House of Assembly in St. John's.