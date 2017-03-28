Newfoundland and Labrador throne speech to set course through fiscal mess
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A throne speech today will set a course to guide Newfoundland and Labrador through a historic fiscal mess.
The province is facing an estimated deficit of almost $1.6 billion even after last year's unpopular budget of tax and fee hikes.
Finance Minister Cathy Bennett has signalled she hopes to get the deficit down to about $800 million in the next fiscal year.
That has left many government workers fearing for their jobs and raised speculation about spending cuts.
Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan will read the throne speech today at the House of Assembly in St. John's.
Auditor General Terry Paddon said last November the province's net debt of $12.7 billion — the highest in its history — is unsustainable.