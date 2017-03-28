One of two Quebec teens in alleged murder plot declared not criminally responsible

ST-HYACINTHE, Que. — One of two Quebec teens charged in an alleged murder plot to kill fellow classmates will not stand trial.

A youth court judge declared the teen not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder during a hearing today in St-Hyacinthe.

The Crown and defence presented a joint recommendation to that effect earlier today.

His co-accused in the case, now 14, will return to court in April.

They faced numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against classmates at a high school in St-Hyacinthe, Que., about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

Provincial police had said the evidence suggested the pair were on the verge of carrying out the plot.

The teen, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, will remain at a Montreal psychiatric hospital and will be evaluated by a provincial mental health review board.

Both boys had been detained since their arrests in mid-September.