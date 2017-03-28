P.E.I. police charge New Brunswick biker who brought sword cane to meeting

CHARLOTETOWN, P.E.I. — Police on P.E.I. have charged a New Brunswick biker with carrying a concealed weapon — a sword cane.

The 59-year-old member of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club was arrested on Saturday.

Police say the arrest stemmed from surveillance at the Atlantic Confederation of Clubs and Independents meeting in Charlottetown on Jan. 21.

Cpl Andy Cook noted other bikers at the meeting openly wore fixed-blade knives on their belts, and warned they could be charged if they do it again.

The man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.