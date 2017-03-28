Seven stories in the news today, March 28

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, March 28:

———

QUEBEC TO TABLE BUDGET TODAY

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will table the province's 2017-18 budget today and he says it will be one of "confidence and optimism." Leitao earlier said this will be his third consecutive balanced budget. He is expected to reinvest heavily in health and education, two sectors that suffered major cuts in recent years.

———

REPORT URGES RETHINK OF INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

A new report is urging the Trudeau government to make its new, experimental infrastructure bank a centre for helping cities and provinces sell off existing assets, rather than just helping to build new infrastructure. The C.D. Howe Institute says the Liberals, along with provinces, territories and cities, could raise between $67-$100 billion by selling off revenue-generating assets like airports.

———

NO DECISION YET ON MARIJUANA TAX: MORNEAU

The federal government is still wrestling with how to tax recreational pot, even as it indicates it's poised to introduce long-awaited legalization legislation next month. Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the feds "haven't made enough progress" in terms of taxing marijuana and several other issues related to legalizing the drug. He says the current focus is on making sure weed stays out of the hands of children and criminals.

———

FINANCE MINISTER TO MAKE FOURTH VISIT TO U.S. NEXT WEEK

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he plans to visit the United States next week as part of an ongoing effort to reinforce the importance of Canada-U.S. trade. But unlike his previous chats with Washington powerbrokers, Morneau says he will meet with governors and mayors this time to talk about cross-border trade.

———

STUDY: MOST CANADIANS GET PRIORITY TREATMENTS WITHIN WAIT TIMES

Three out of four Canadians received a hip or knee replacement, cataract surgery, hip fracture repair or cancer radiation therapy within the recommended wait times for those priority procedures, although there was often wide variation from one province to another. That's according to a snapshot of wait times prepared by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

———

WARNING ISSUED ABOUT SKIN CARE PRODUCT

Health Canada has issued a warning about a skin cream for babies and children that it says could pose "serious health risks" because of two undeclared ingredients. PureCare Herbal Cream contains a prescription steroid (clobetasol propionate) and another ingredient (phenoxylethanol). Health Canada says these ingredients may cause skin irritation, dehydration or increased blood pressure.

———

B.C. LANDSLIDE FEARS PROMPT EVACUATION ALERT

A tiny British Columbia community where four people died in a landslide almost five years ago has been warned of another possible slide. An evacuation alert has been issued for residents of Johnsons Landing on Kootenay Lake in southeastern B.C. after reports that Gar Creek was running muddy and materials on a slope above appeared to be shifting.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Newfoundland and Labrador Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan will read a throne speech to open the second session of the 48th General Assembly.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Thousand Islands National Park in Gananoque, Ont.

— The Fraser Institute will release a new study examining daycare in Quebec.

— A woman who lost her purse with $1,300 in it and the Calgary transit driver who returned it to her will meet with the media.