3 men charged with alleged serial sex assaults on Peterborough, Ont., girl

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Three men are facing charges following an investigation into a series of alleged sexual assaults involving a Peterborough, Ont., girl.

Police say one of the incidents dates back to 2009.

They say the alleged victim is under the age of 16.

Investigators say all three accused are known to the girl.

Three Peterborough men — aged 57, 39 and 35 — are charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, and sexual interference with a person under 16 years.