8 charged after police raid 3 alleged drug labs in Toronto and York Region

TORONTO — Police say eight people are in custody and they're seeking three others following the seizure of nearly 40 kilograms of drugs in Toronto and neighbouring York Region.

They say a series of 18 search warrants were executed last Friday, including at three alleged synthetic drug production labs — two in Toronto and one in Markham, Ont.

Investigators say officers seized 37 kilograms of ketamine, a kilogram of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, chemicals for ketamine production, lab equipment, and cash.

Ketamine is an anaesthetic typically used in veterinary surgery that can be used in a powder or liquid form and has addictive properties.