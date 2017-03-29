9 rail cars derail in Clinton, Ont., no dangerous goods aboard: OPP

CLINTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a freight train has derailed about 80 kilometres north of London, Ont.

They say nine westbound Goderich-Exeter Railway containers left the tracks shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Clinton, Ont.

Police say the goods being transported are not dangerous goods and all of the cars remained upright.

OPP say railway crews expected to have the cars back on the track by late Wednesday afternoon.