A by-the-numbers look at government spending on child care in Canada

OTTAWA — The Liberals have promised to spend $7.5 billion over a decade on child care to fund spaces in provinces and territories, as well as indigenous child care on and off-reserve. Here are some numbers in the pledge and how the funding stacks up:

$500 million: Federal money pledged for the next fiscal year, which starts this weekend.

$870 million: Annual federal funding on child care in 2027, the peak of the decade-long ramp up in spending under the plan.

$100 million: Amount to be spent annually over the next three years on indigenous child care on and off-reserve.

40,000: Spaces for children five and under the Liberals say could be created over the next three years with the money in the budget.

543,161: Spaces for children five and under in regulated centres in 2014, according to the most recent report from the Childcare Resource and Research Unit.