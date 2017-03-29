Alberta woman testifies daughter was cold to the touch, CPR didn't revive her

FORT MACLEOD, Alta. — The mother of a woman found dead at a home in southern Alberta says she tried to revive her with CPR, but she was already dead.

Dorothy Medicine Crane sobbed as she testified at the manslaughter trial of her son-in-law, Allen Day Rider.

Day Rider is accused of killing his wife, 22-year old Brittany Medicine Crane, in May 2015.

Dorothy Medicine Crane testified she went to her daughter's home in Standoff because she was upset that the couple had been drinking just after returning from substance abuse treatment.

Medicine Crane said Day Rider answered the door, but ignored her, so she looked for her daughter, who was lying on a bed.

She said she started CPR because her daughter was cold to the touch, but it was too late.

Another family member called 911. A Blood Tribe Police officer and EMS personnel arrived within minutes, but pronounced the woman dead.

Medicine Crane also testified that her daughter often came to her house to recover from bruises she received in fights with Day Rider, although Medicine Crane acknowledged that she never actually saw any fights.

The dead woman's sister, Kelly Heavy Runner, testified she babysat for the couple the night before. She said there were a lot of people at the house drinking heavily, but she didn't see any drugs being used.

Heavy Runner said her sister and Day Rider got into a fight and pushed each other. She said the couple often fought and became physical.

"Sometimes their arguments (could) escalate," she said.

Natalia Eagle Plume, the dead woman's sister-in-law, testified that the two of them snorted the opioid Oxy 80 and drank all night. Later, she said, she saw Day Rider put his wife in a chokehold and wrestle her on the ground.

Eagle Plume said she feared for the safety of her child and Brittany's child, so she took them both and left.

Court heard several people, including Eagle Plume and Medicine Crane, went to the couple's home the next day. Eagle Plume testified that Day Rider answered the door in pyjama pants that had blood on them. She also said she noticed blood on the floor.