Five stories in the news today, March 29

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, March 29:

———

DEADLINE PASSES FOR CONSERVATIVE RIVALS TO SIGN UP NEW MEMBERS

The deadline came and went at midnight for the Conservative leadership contenders to sign up new members. Kevin O'Leary was first out of the blocks to declare his membership tally by sending out an email blast declaring he had signed up 33,336 members in 69 days. O'Leary also called on the Conservative Party to audit the membership list to ensure they conform to the rules.

———

TOP SENATE TORY TO LOOK AT BEYAK CASE

The new leader of Conservatives in the Senate says he'll see what actions the Tories should take over Sen. Lynn Beyak's comments about residential schools. Sen. Larry Smith takes over as Conservative leader on Saturday, and says he plans to meet the rest of his leadership team to determine if Beyak should be removed from the Aboriginal Peoples committee. Beyak doubled down this week on her assertion that there was "good" done in residential schools.

———

DOCTOR SAYS WOMAN DEAD IN LAUNDRY CHUTE WENT FEET FIRST

An inquest continues in Regina today into the 2015 death of Nadine Machiskinic, who fell 10 storeys down a hotel laundry chute. A doctor told the inquest Tuesday her injuries suggest she probably went down feet first, but it's possible she went backwards and head first. A lawyer for Machiskinic's family says that implies someone may have put her in the laundry slide.

———

NS GOVERNMENT DENIES SNOW DAY 'CRISIS'

Nova Scotia's education minister is challenging the assertion that the province's schools are in a "crisis" due to the amount of weather-related cancellations. An author and education expert says it's bizarre how many snow days students in the province have gotten this year, even compared to snowy regions like Winnipeg. But Karen Casey says there are enough days built into the schedule to make up for cancellations.

———

COMMUNITY PLANS 'TRANQUIL' DAY TO MARK WILDFIRE

A gathering will be held in Fort McMurray on May 3 to mark the one-year anniversary of a devastating wildfire. Mayor Melissa Blake of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says it will be a "tranquil, welcoming, supportive" event. In a release on Tuesday, Blake said marking the occasion is "an important step in our region's recovery."

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg to discuss budget investments in child care.

— Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi is in Washington, D.C. for a discussion about infrastructure modernization.

— Court appearance in Ottawa for police Const. Daniel Montsion related to the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

— Two firefighters appear in court in Milton, Ont., related to a fraud investigation involving a fund for families of injured or killed firefighters.

— Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will unveil measures to support early learning and child care for middle-class families.