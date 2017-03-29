Focus on famine: Yemeni-Canadians fight to keep hope alive

Wyle Baoween is not sure if he’ll ever realize one of his dreams.

As a Yemeni-Canadian entrepreneur based in Vancouver, he’s always wanted to go back to his native country and start a business. But the ongoing war and a looming famine have left his hopes in shambles.

“I’m very devastated,” said Baoween of the food emergency that’s left millions of Yemenis on the brink of a famine and pushed thousands of children into severe acute malnutrition.

“Yemen was already the poorest country in the Middle East and now even the little hope that was there is ruined.”

The United Nations has already declared the situation in Yemen the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with two-thirds of the entire population in need of immediate assistance. Over three million people have been displaced, and humanitarian interventions are hampered by ongoing hostilities.

After visiting the country earlier in March, a UN official told the Security Council that a $2.1 billion funding is needed to save at least 12 million Yemenis, otherwise they will “simply starve to death.”

Baoween, whose family members are “scattered all over the world” due to the conflict, said he’s worried about Yemen’s future.

“No one is working, militias are taking kids and forcing them into fighting, it’s just scary,” he said.

Adil Al-Serri, a Yemeni living in Toronto since 2008, said his father owns a grocery store in Sanaa, but people have been “simply taking stuff out” without paying.

“He’s going out of business because no one has money to pay,” said Al-Serri. He’s heard stories of people trying to sell off their cars and clothes in order to buy food.

Members of the Yemeni-Canadian community are collecting donations to send into the Middle East country through different NGOs working on the ground.

“We don’t really know what else to do but it’s hard to be hopeful in this horrible situation,” he said.

Yemeni-Canadians across the country are leading efforts to collect funds and donate to non-profits who are involved in humanitarian interventions in Yemen.