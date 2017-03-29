Hockey player, father charged after referee allegedly assaulted during game:RCMP

CHARLOTTETOWN — A teenaged hockey player and his father are facing charges following an alleged assault on a referee during a game in Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP say the official received minor injuries in the incident, which allegedly occurred during a Midget double-A finals minor hockey game on Sunday at the rink in Pownal, southeast of Charlottetown.

An 18-year-old Charlottetown man and his 41-year-old father, a resident of Morell, each face one count of assault.