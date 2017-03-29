Man charged in 3-vehicle crash that killed woman, 81, and injured 2 others

MIDDLESEX CENTRE, Ont. — A driver is facing charges following an investigation into a three-vehicle collision last year that left an 81-year-old woman dead.

Provincial police say a pickup truck collided with a car at an intersection in Middlesex Centre, Ont., sending that vehicle into a second car.

The driver of the second car, Marion Satchwill of Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont., died in the Nov. 26 collision.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl — both from Middlesex Centre and passengers in the first car that was struck — were injured in the collision.

OPP say the driver of the pickup, a 19-year-old man from London, Ont., faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm, and impaired driving causing death.