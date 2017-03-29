Nova Scotia moves on eight of 18 recommendations to improve class conditions

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's education minister has eliminated three provincially mandated assessments and exams, and declared a five-year moratorium on new assessments.

Karen Casey says those moves are among eight recommendations put forward by a provincial council on classroom conditions that will be implemented immediately.

The Education Department will also maintain its suspension of Grade 10 exams and its suspension of one provincially mandated assessment.

The bulk of 10 outstanding recommendations will require the department and the province's eight school boards to make presentations to the council at its next meeting beginning April 18.

An initial report from the council is expected by April 28.