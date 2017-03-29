Ontario's children advocate warns Motherisk flyer is distressing to kids in care

TORONTO — Ontario's Advocate for Children and Youth says a flyer about a commission reviewing child protection cases is harming vulnerable kids as it is being distributed in schools by the provincial government.

Irwin Elman says the flyer publicizes the work of the Motherisk Commission that is analysing cases involving flawed drug tests carried out by the disgraced Motherisk Drug Laboratory program run by the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

The flyer was distributed through school boards and it addresses kids who were taken from their parents by Children's Aid Societies.

It says hair strand tests Motherisk used to see if parents were using drugs or alcohol were unreliable.

Elman says the flyer has caused tears and distress, and sparked questions in kids that no one has ready answers to.