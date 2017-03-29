OPP officer charges man with driving while suspended twice in less than a month

LONDON, Ont. — Provincial police say an officer has charged the same London, Ont., man with driving while under suspension twice in less than a month.

Police say the officer pulled over a truck in Zorra Township, Ont., on Feb. 22 and charged the 46-year-old driver with driving while under suspension, failure to accurately complete a daily inspection report, and overweight vehicle.

They say on the afternoon of March 16, the officer saw the same man operating the same truck on a street in London.

The truck was stopped, and the man was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension.