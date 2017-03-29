P.E.I. seed company has no regrets over Cheerios' bee campaign

YORK, P.E.I. — The Prince Edward Island seed company caught up in controversy over Cheerios' "Bring Back the Bees" campaign says it has no regrets.

Veseys Seeds supplied seed packets for a North America campaign launched by the General Mills cereal aimed at drawing attention to dwindling bee populations.

But it has been criticized online for allegedly introducing species that are invasive to North America.

John Barrett, Veseys' director of sales, marketing and development, says they aren't invasive — the seeds selected are the "perfect combination" to attract pollinators to a garden and they can be purchased in variety packages in seed stores across the continent.

And he says despite some negative publicity, interest in his company has increased since the launch of the campaign in the U.S.