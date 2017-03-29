Peterborough, Ont., man, 74, faces more historical sex assault counts: OPP

KILLALOE, Ont. — Provincial police say a 74-year-old man is facing additional charges following a historical sexual investigation reaching back to the early 1980s.

Investigators say Stanley McBride of Peterborough, Ont., was charged in December with administering a noxious substance and attempted sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in 1983 at a seasonal property in South Algonquin Township, west of Barry's Bay, Ont., when the complainant was 15 years old.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, OPP say additional charges — four counts of administering a noxious substance, three of sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault — were laid last month.

The new offences, alleged to have occurred at the same South Algonquin Township property between 1980 and 1983, involve four males who were between the ages of 17 and 18 at the time.