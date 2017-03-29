Photos: Airport unveils nightmarish bust to honour Cristiano Ronaldo

It was a proud day for Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Madeira Islands, his hometown, the eponymous Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled. Portugal's president and the prime minister made speeches in his honour. Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the top scorer, including the Andorinha soccer club (where Ronaldo started when he was seven years old).

There was only one thing capable of tarnishing his legacy— a bronze monstrosity more closely resembling the Toxic Avenger than the strapping underwear model.



Cristiano Ronaldo kept his composure as the bust was unveiled. Twitter, however, did not.

Locally, Ronaldo is known as a quintessential rags-to-riches story.

Tens of thousands of people greeted Portugal's soccer team in 2016 when they took home the European Championship.

The Madeira regional government decided to rename the airport that same year.

"You know how proud I am of my roots, my homeland," said Ronaldo in a speech.

"Thank you for being here, in my honour. Seeing my name being given to this airport is something very special, everyone knows that I am proud of my country and especially my home city. My friend, I never asked for this, but I’m not a hypocrite, and I’m happy and honoured.”

At the time, the decision to rename the airport after the striker was controversial. Local critics resisted the attempt to name yet another attraction after Ronaldo.

“If this change takes place, the name of Madeira airport will always be associated with the player Cristiano Ronaldo and his actions, whether positive or negative,” one petition says.

Madierans argued a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed museum, plaza and hotel were enough.

Hopefully, the buzz around the airport and it's "horrifying" statue will translate into more tourism dollars for Madiera.

If not, there's always room for another Fearless Girl statue to face down a monster.

With files from the Associated Press