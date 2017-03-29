Quebec men arrested in string of frauds at stores in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — Two Quebec men are facing charges after allegedly scamming grocery and convenience stores in Kingston, Ont.

Police say they began investigating in January after two men attempted to use fraudulent credit cards at a store.

They say the investigation revealed the suspects had used distraction techniques and fraudulent credit cards at three grocery and convenience stores of approximately $4,000 in January and February.

A 22-year-old man is charged with four counts each of possession of a credit card obtained by an offence and fraud, and three counts of breach undertaking.