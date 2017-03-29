Two charged in human trafficking case in Sarnia: police

SARNIA, Ont. — Police in Sarnia, Ont., say two people have been charged with human trafficking after they received a tip from provincial police.

They did not say where the 19-year-old alleged victim is from, but say the two accused are from the Peel Region.

In a news release, police say the woman was forced to work as an escort for the past two years in various cities across Ontario.

It is also alleged that the woman was forced to hand over all the money she made, and was threatened and assaulted while she was with the two accused.

Police say two men — aged 23 and 25 — were arrested last week and are charged with human trafficking.