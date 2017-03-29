Warmer weather on way for Maritimes, but meteorologist warns more snow possible

HALIFAX — Milder weather is on its way to parts of the Maritimes, but a meteorologist warns that winter may not be loosening its grip on the region quite yet.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud says a low pressure system will continue pumping cold air over Nova Scotia before it pulls away late Friday.

Robichaud says the sun will then start to heat temperatures up to normal or near-normal levels for a few days — around 5 C in the Halifax area.

But he warns that Maritimers may not want to put away their shovels just yet.

He says there is another low pressure system expected to approach south of Nova Scotia on Sunday, and although the storm is not expected to impact the Maritimes, its track is indicative of a winter weather pattern.