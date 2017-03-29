Canadian Eric Monkman is the hero BBC needs (and one Twitter deserves)

Move over, Grant McSheffrey — a new homegrown trivia wunderkind has captured the hearts and minds of the Twitterverse.

In September, an unlikely hero emerged on BBC’s beloved quiz show, University Challenge.

His name is Eric Monkman. He’s from Oakville, Ontario. His team, representing Cambridge University’s Wolfston College, is wiping the floor with their fellow contestants.

And the Internet has fallen head over heels for him.

Monkman’s staccato delivery, furrowed brow, and magnificent recall have created an online phenomenon known as Monkmania.

Quizmaster Jeremy Paxman also appears to be smitten with Monkman.

During the March 14th episode, Monkman translated a passage from Latin with his signature flourish: “He who lives by the sword, perishes by the sword’!”

The host’s stiff upper lip didn’t stand a chance.

“You would have made a wonderful revivalist preacher,” Paxman responded, as viewers immediately pounced on the brewing bromance.

Monkman isn’t the first trivia whiz to snare the devotion of viewers.

In 2016, Jeopardy! contestant and cancer patient Cindy Stowell caught the public's eye when she won five games in a row, and died before the sixth could be aired. Cindy said she would donate her $103,803 winnings to cancer research.

Ottawa's own Jeopardy! champ, Grant McSheffrey, racked up three wins ($69,201!) before the look on his face went viral.

With 170 points, Team Monkman — consisting of Justin Yang, Ben Chaudhri and Paul Cosgrove — have officially advanced past the semi-finals.

The epic conclusion to Series 46 of University Challenge airs on April 10, 2017.