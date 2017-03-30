Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting changes lawyer during brief appearance

QUEBEC — The man accused in Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting is changing lawyers.

Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court briefly today before Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay.

An attorney who'd been representing Bissonnette recused himself and was replaced by a legal-aid lawyer.

The case will return to court May 29.

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm arising from the Jan. 29 deaths.