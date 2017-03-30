Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting changes lawyer during brief appearance
QUEBEC — The man accused in Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting is changing lawyers.
Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court briefly today before Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay.
An attorney who'd been representing Bissonnette recused himself and was replaced by a legal-aid lawyer.
The case will return to court May 29.
Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm arising from the Jan. 29 deaths.
Exceptional security measures were still in effect this morning at the Quebec City courthouse, where each person was subject to a pat-down and a metal-detector search before being permitted to enter the courtroom.