Brad Wall to meet with Trump cabinet members when he heads to Washington

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he has landed meetings with two members of Donald Trump's cabinet next week, including the president's point man on NAFTA.

Wall is scheduled to be in Washington and says he will sit down with Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the man tapped by Trump to deliver on a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He also says he has a meeting with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt.

Wall says he will address issues important to his province, such as carbon capture for coal-fired power plants and buy-America provisions that could limit the export of Saskatchewan-made steel pipe.

But he says he also intends to help the federal government with its efforts to forge closer ties with the Trump administration.