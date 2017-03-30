Crayola retiring yellow Dandelion crayon from 24-pack

The yellow Dandelion crayon is being retired from Crayola’s crayon collection, the arts supplies company announced Thursday, a day earlier than expected. The announcement came early thanks to a leak on Twitter.

“Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit!” Crayola wrote in a Tweet, which featured a video of an animated Dandelion crayon reflecting on his adventurous “career.” This apparently included speaking many languages, going to space, hang-gliding over the Great Wall of China and sitting on lions.

The Dandelion crayon has been on Crayola’s roster for 27 years and part of the 24-pack for 18.

Crayola had spent days advertising the colour retirement announcement on Friday, National Crayon Day, but that plan was redrawn when Twitter user @frankieinternet appears to have found an apparently prematurely-stocked 120-pack of crayons at Target with the message “Dandelion is retiring! Get it NOW!” on the box and began Tweeting photos of it.

Crayola had advertised that it would be retiring a colour from its classic 24-pack, but, in an email, product marketing and communications manager Margot Somerville said Dandelion will also be retired across all Crayola crayon products.

This is the first time the company is retiring a colour from the 24-pack.