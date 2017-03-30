Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ford Motor Co. is hiring more than 300 engineers for a new connected vehicle research centre in Ottawa.

Ford said the centre is part of a $500 million Canadian (US $376 million) investment. The company also plans to increase sustainability and fuel economy research at its Windsor and Oakville operations.

Ford will hire 100 additional hardware and software engineers in the U.S. to support the work of the Ottawa team.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said Thursday that federal and provincial governments will provide Ford with conditional grants of up to $102.4 million Canadian dollars (US $77 million) for the projects.