Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research
WINDSOR, Ont. — Ford Motor Co. is hiring more than 300 engineers for a new connected vehicle research
Ford will hire 100 additional hardware and software engineers in the U.S. to support the work of the Ottawa team.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said Thursday that federal and provincial governments will provide Ford with conditional grants of up to $102.4 million Canadian dollars (US $77 million) for the projects.
Ford said it has invested a total of $1.2 billion Canadian (US $903 million) in Canada in the last six months.