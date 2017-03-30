Four people injured in explosion at Rio Tinto facility in Quebec

SOREL-TRACEY, Que. — Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Que.

The extent of the injuries are not known, although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion at about 4:30 a.m. ET at the metallurgical complex northeast of Montreal.

The facility was evacuated but it was unclear whether all personnel were required to leave.