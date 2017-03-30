Iceberg has near-miss with floating oil platform off Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A floating oil platform off Newfoundland has had a near-miss with an iceberg the size of a small office building.

Husky Energy says a "medium size" iceberg came within 180 metres of the SeaRose FPSO at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Icebergs are monitored constantly in the area, about 350 kilometres east of Newfoundland, and such close encounters are rare.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says the iceberg — described as 40 metres wide, 60 metres long and eight metres above the waterline — changed course toward the SeaRose while being monitored by Husky.

The board says Husky de-pressurized production wells and flushed flowlines with treated seawater, while the crew mustered in preparation for a potential disconnect.

But the iceberg passed without incident and was more than 500 metres away within half an hour.