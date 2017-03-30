Why millions are reaching out on World Bipolar Day

Bipolar disorder impacts how people think, behave and function. Today, it's also inspiring millions to speak honestly about mental health.

World Bipolar Day, a multi-platform campaign launched by the International Bipolar Foundation, aims to raise awareness of the condition that affects one to two per cent of the population.

The #WorldBipolarDay hashtag is also an attempt to get people talking about the disorder on more friendly terms.

The date, March 30th, is Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday, and researchers have been posthumously diagnosing the artist with bipolar disorder since 1947.

So what is bipolar disorder?

“Bipolar disorder, or manic-depressive illness, is a serious medical condition that causes people to have extreme mood swings,” says the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health website. “In adolescents and young adults, the symptoms may be less typical and may be mistaken for teenage distress or rebellion.”

Long wait times and high costs prevent many Canadians from accessing public mental health resources. Another, more insidious, reason is the stigma surrounding mental health.

After all, social stigma is a powerful force. It follows that social media would be a great platform to talk about it.

In collaboration with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder (ANBD) and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders (ISBD), the International Bipolar Foundation wants to get the message out on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



So far, the online campaign has been a success. The International Bipolar Foundation got #WorldBipolarDay trending on Twitter by 9 o'clock.

They have also been promoting the hashtag #MyBipolarFuelsMyPassion4, where people can put their own personal touches on their tweets. They offer a few templates to get the ball rolling, like: "#MyBipolarFuelsMypassion4 being me, I am ____(i.e.; creative. compassionate. Thoughtful. Strong. Resilient) #WorldBipolarDay".

There's even templates for friends and family members, like "I care about someone who lives with #bipolar and they say #MyBipolarFuelsMyPassion4 ____ #WorldBipolarDay"

While there have been recent high-profile campaigns to reduce stigma, it’s still a difficult subject to broach.

In early February, Prince William met with health writers in London to promote Heads Together, the Royals' mental health outreach organization.

Calling the U.K.’s suicide rate “an appalling stain on our society,” the future king made an effort to reframe the conversation around getting help.

“If you were anxious, it’s because you were weak,” he said. “Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But, of course – we all do. It’s just that few of us speak about it.”

Telling someone when you can't cope "is a positive step and a sign of strength, not weakness," he added.

With files from the Associated Press

