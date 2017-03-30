Peterborough, Ont., police officer demoted following impaired driving conviction

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A Peterborough, Ont., police officer has been demoted for one year after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act following an impaired driving conviction.

Chief Murray Rodd said in a release Thursday that Const. Brock Boynton would be demoted in rank from first class constable to second class constable.

Rodd said Boynton could be reclassified to first class constable after being evaluated following the one-year demotion.

Boynton was convicted of impaired driving on Jan. 18.