Police allege Toronto man, 42, used social media to lure children
TORONTO — Police say they've charged a 42-year-old man in a child sexual abuse investigation.
Toronto police allege a 14-year-old boy met a man on a social media platform and that the boy believed, at the time, that the man was actually a boy his age.
They allege that the man sent the boy nude images over social media, met the boy in person and sexually assaulted him.
Investigators say officers searched a downtown Toronto home last week and arrested Najeeb Saad.
They say Saad is charged with two counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault, and one count of luring a child under the age of 16.
Police allege the accused used the online profiles of "AJ S", "AjSaad123", "asaad942" on the social media applications Grindr, Snapchat and Kik.