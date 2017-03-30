Pulse exporters to India get 3-month extension to pest treatment exemption

OTTAWA — India has given another last-minute extension to a waiver allowing Canadian pulse exports to the country without the required pest treatment, Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says.

Uncertainty around whether Canadian pea and lentil exports to India would be allowed in had caused some shippers to refuse to take the cargo, and threatened to disrupt trade with a country that bought $1.1 billion worth of pulses last year.

The three-month extension comes just before the previous six-month waiver was set to expire at the end of March, and despite comments by India that more extensions would not be granted.

Pulse Canada chair Lee Moats said the industry group was pleased with the extension, and the priority given to the issue by the Canadian government.

MacAulay said in a statement that he and International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne secured the extension after a meeting with Indian officials in Delhi earlier in March.