Seven stories in the news today, March 30

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, March 30:

———

CANNABIS PRODUCERS PEN LETTER TO OTTAWA

Several licensed marijuana producers have written a letter urging the federal government to allow them to brand their products and provide medical cannabis on a tax-free basis. A federal task force has recommended requiring plain packaging for cannabis and tobacco-style advertising restrictions. But the producers say preventing them from branding their products will make it tougher to compete with black market operations.

———

MORE THAN TWO DOZEN SICKENED BY E. COLI

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been 25 cases of E. coli in four provinces believed to be linked to E. coli in a batch of Robin Hood all-purpose flour that's now the subject of a recall. No deaths have been reported, and everyone who got sick has either recovered or is recovering. The Illnesses were reported in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

———

TRUDEAU, WYNNE TO VISIT FORD PLANT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will make an announcement today at a Ford plant in southwestern Ontario. It's not known what the announcement will be, but Ford Canada's president said this week in Vancouver that the company is gearing up for a radical shift toward becoming an "auto and mobility" business.

———

CENOVUS, CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCE $17.7B DEAL

There is more Canadian consolidation in the oilsands now that Cenovus Energy has acquired most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips. The C$17.7 billion blockbuster deal makes the Houston-based company the latest international player to reduce its exposure to Alberta's oilpatch.

———

CROWN WANTS RECORD SENTENCE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVER

The lawyer for a drunk driver who killed three people on a B.C. highway two years ago says the legacy of Canada's residential schools must be considered in his sentencing. Therefore, says Paul McMurray, a 12-year sentence the Crown is seeking for Samuel Alec, 45, would be unfair. Alec has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing the deaths.

———

STUDY: MIDDLE-AGED CANADIANS SHUN CONDOMS

When it comes to safe sex, a new study suggests middle-aged Canadians have something to learn from the younger generation. Research from the University of Guelph indicates Canadians aged between 40 and 59 are less likely to use condoms than their younger counterparts. The study found 65 per cent of men in that bracket surveyed online reported not using a condom the last time they had sex. The number jumped to 72 per cent for women.

———

HOCKEY NIGHT IN ... CHINA

The NHL will play its first games in China this fall when the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks meet in Beijing and Shanghai. The pre-season games will take place Sept. 21 in Shanghai and Sept. 23 in Beijing. It's part of an international focus that will also see the NHL play two regular-season games in Sweden between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY ...

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss budget investments in AI research during a visit to Brampton, Ont.

— Dates are expected to be set for a judge-alone trial today in Halifax for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his taxi.

— A judge will sentence former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum on corruption-related charges.