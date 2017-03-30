Sharknado: Bull shark stranded in Australian town after cyclone

Stories about extreme weather have been par for the course over the last few years.



In 2016, officially the hottest year on record, scientists observed wildfires in Alaska, “sunny day” flooding in Miami, and an unusual amount of sunshine in the gloomy skies over the United Kingdom.



Weird weather is the new normal, and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration puts much of the blame on human-made climate change.



“We are seeing other remarkable changes across the planet that are challenging the limits of our understanding of the climate system,” said World Climate Research Programme Director David Carlson in a release on the agency’s website. “We are now in truly uncharted territory.”

But no sane scientist could have seen a Sharknado coming.

That’s right — while Tropical Cyclone Debbie bore down on Australia, knocking out power to more than 63,000 homes, a new danger stalked the streets.

A five-foot long bull shark was found dead in floodwaters near the town of Ayr, evoking the infamous made-for-TV disaster movies.

It’s possible (extremely likely) that the shark simply died and washed up in Ayr.

Bull sharks are formidable — according to National Geographic, they can grow up to 11.5 feet long, weighing 500 pounds. Alongside great whites and tiger sharks, bulls are the most likely to attack humans.

However, this one probably wasn't sucked up by a tornado and flung teeth-first at a residential area, like in the Asylum movie.

Reporter Philip Calder was in town to get some footage of the storm's aftermath when he came across the dead shark in the floodwaters.

The bull shark, now "the talk of the town” in Ayr, gave local authorities the perfect opportunity to warn people to stay out of swollen creeks and rivers.

“Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again!” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said, including the hashtag #IfItsFloodedForgetIt.

The storm is still ongoing. Thousands of people in eastern Australia were forced to evacuate today, said Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart. Emergency workers have been dispatched to remote areas to check on residents.

So if you live in Australia, remember to find shelter, cover your car and tie down any loose cans of Foster's. And for God's sake, avoid creeks and stormdrains.

With files from the Associated Press