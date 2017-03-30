Top soldier says military not hurting for money, defends spending delay

OTTAWA — The country's top soldier says the military is not hurting for money and is instead taking a closer look to make sure the billions of dollars it currently gets from the government is being well spent.

Gen. Jonathan Vance says there are some areas where National Defence clearly needs to spend more, starting with its crumbling bases and other aging infrastructure.

Auditors both inside and outside the Defence Department have raised repeated concerns over the years about chronic under-investment in infrastructure.

But Vance says he isn't convinced the department is making the most of its multibillion-dollar budget, which is why he isn't planning to go to the government with cap in hand just yet.

The defence chief is also defending the government's decision in last week's federal budget to delay hundreds of millions of dollars in planned spending on new military equipment.